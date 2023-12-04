Re-elected Mayor of Smyrna wins after choosing to launch a write-in campaign

SMYRNA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A mayor is speaking after he was re-elected back in November and his name wasn’t even on the ballot.

Robert Faulkner, Jr. says he missed the registration deadline set by the York County Election’s Office earlier this election cycle to run for his seat as Mayor for the town of Smyrna in York County.

Instead of admitting defeat he chose to launch a write-in campaign.

The tactic turned out to be quite successful as Faulkner received 19 total write-ins, giving him enough votes to defeat none other than his own aunt by marriage, Frances Faulkner, who also chose to run for Mayor. Officials say she received only 7 votes.

Robert Faulkner says he’s happy to be returning as mayor, and is thankful for all the voters who wrote his name in.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Town of Smyrna had a population of 58 people in 2021.