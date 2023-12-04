Several agencies fight flames Kershaw Processing Plant catches fire

KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Sunday, December 3rd, a soybean processing facility in the Town of Kershaw caught fire and caused several agencies to respond.

According to the Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, Darren Player, at 5:00 pm, first responders received several calls that a fire had broken out at the soybean processing facility in Downtown Kershaw.

The plant is owned by Archer Daniels Midland and has been in the Kershaw area for decades.

According to officials, the fire started in an area that dries the products, and dust in this area caught on fire.

The fire led to an on-scene response from multiple agencies including the Kershaw County Fire Service.

Emergency responders did confirm no-one was injured in this fire.