It is a gingerbread house showdown in Fort Mill!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Therapy Resource Group in Fort Mill is hosting its 2nd Gingerbread House showdown at the Sports Pub on Main St. in Fort Mill!

Local organizations, individuals, school classes, and many more have all built their best gingerbread houses and are asking for your help to decide which is the best.

Each vote cast costs a dollar, and all the proceeds will go to the Therapy Resource Group, which provides free and reduced therapy resources to trauma survivors.

Therapy Resource Group says the need for mental health resources in America is at an all-time high.

You can vote by visiting Therapy Resource Group’s website or visiting the Sports Pub on Main St. in Fort Mill.

The sports pub will be open this weekend during the Fort Mill Christmas parade where they will have a special visit from the Grinch.