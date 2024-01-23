CN2 Hometown Hero – Food Lion employee retires after 43 years of serving customers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For 43 years one Food Lion employee has worked to serve customers. Now after more than four decades that employee, Theresa Cranford, is retiring with a celebratory send-off.

Cranford’s daughter Amanda Riggan who is the founder of Rock Hill’s Hungry Heroes organization says without her mothers behind the scenes help, the non-profits success would not be possible.

Our cameras surprise Cranford to find out what motivates her work behind the scenes what kept her loyal to one store for so many years.

