“A heart to serve.” – Manna House Food Pantry volunteer honored as CN2 Hometown Hero

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill says it gave food to more than 530 families food. as well as more than 350 turkeys to those in need over the weekend.

One woman behind the mission is known for her long hours, making sure those in need have food on their table.

In the video above, her heart to serve is recognized as CN2’s Renee O’Neil introduces us to our latest CN2 Hometown hero, Gloria Robinson.

