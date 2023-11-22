$10,000 salary increase coming to Chester County Sheriff’s Office

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Despite staffing struggles throughout the past year, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a few new deputies to the team.

Thanks to a department wide salary increase approved by Chester County Council, the law enforcement agency now feels it can hire even more help.

Sheriff Max Dorsey said Sheriff’s Deputies will now receive a salary of $50,600 thanks to the increase that will bring an added $10,000. Detention Center Officers will also get an additional $10,000 with 9-1-1 Dispatchers getting around a $12,000 salary increase.

Sheriff Dorsey commended the members of Chester County Council for their work in making these salary increases possible.

Those interested in a position can visit www.chesterscsheriff.com to learn more.