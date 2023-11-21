CN2 Newscast – Chester County Sheriff’s Office gives pay increases, A heart to serve, & A slam dunk for second graders!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says to recruit new employees and keep the ones they have, the office is offering a $10,000 pay increase.

Plus, our latest CN2 Hometown Hero has been volunteering at the Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill since 2006 after retiring as a school teacher.

And in CN2 Sports, A Slam Dunk for Second Graders! Around 1,180 Rock Hill School District second graders, who are excited about reading, filling the Coliseum at Winthrop University for a basketball game on this Tuesday.

CN2 has those stories and more of your latest South Carolina headlines.