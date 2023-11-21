Lancaster intersection renamed after the late CD “Bubber” Gregory – Official Unveiling

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster leaders welcoming the family of the late C.D. “Bubber” Gregory to campus, with an official name unveiling.

Right at the entrance to campus, the intersection of the Lancaster Bypass and Gillsbrooke Road is now also known as the C.D. “Bubber” Gregory Intersection.

In attendance, Dean Walt Collins who shared how the school wouldn’t even be in existence if it weren’t for Gregory and the late Charles Bundy.

Also, S.C. Rep. Brandon Newton who spearheaded the road re-naming effort spoke at the event. He remembers speaking with Gregory on campus when Newton was just a student, he now teaches at the school.

Below is a link to Bubber’s obituary if you’d like to read more about his exceptional life.

https://www.lancasterfuneralhome.com/obituaries/C-D-Gregory/#!/Obituary