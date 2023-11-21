Armed Bank Robbery suspect in custody after an Officer involved shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 45-year-old David Herbert Massie of Pennsylvania is in custody after an officer involved shooting in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police on Monday, November 20th, at 6:00pm officers responded to PNC Bank at 1888 India Hook Road for an Armed Robbery.

They say dispatch received information that the suspect used a gun during the robbery and fled the scene after being handed an undetermined amount of money.

According to officials’ while in the Millwood Shopping Center officers observed a male matching the suspect description on a bicycle.

They say as officers attempted to stop the male – but when he got off the bicycle they say he presented a black handgun. Officers fired their service weapons, striking the male in the hand.

After the shooting the suspect dropped the handgun and fell to the ground where officers placed him into handcuffs.

The suspect was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he was treated and released to jail. No officers were injured during the incident.

Rock Hill Police say David Herbert Massie was identified as the suspect in the robbery. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene as well as the money taken from the bank.

This incident is still under investigation as an internal review is being completed by the Rock Hill Police Department Professional Standards Unit.