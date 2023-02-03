CN2 NEWSCAST – Football Program Pause, Detention Officers Needed, Athlete of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Football City U.S.A. is losing one of it’s teams after Legion Collegiate Academy announced today that their football program has been paused until further notice.

York County Sheriff’s Office is using the Facebook Live Feature to give their followers a look at life inside their detention Center with latest the #RideWithYoCo event. This comes ahead of the law enforcement agency’s upcoming hiring event.

Plus, the latest CN2 Athlete of the Week, Elijah Caldwell, is heading to the University of South Carolina, following his commitment.