CN2 Newscast – Proposed ordinance for at-risk individuals, Free gun locks & Lady Bearcats back in basketball semi-finals

ROCK HLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill City Council has proposed an ordinance that if passed could bring change to at-risk individuals who are being dropped off at nonprofit agencies unannounced, creating what City officials call unsafe situations.

Also, the Lancaster Police Department works to lower the risk of tragedy by providing firearms owners with free gun locks. Officers hope this will encourage more to safely secure their weapons.

Plus in CN2 Sports, the Rock Hill Lady Bearcats knock off the defending state champion Mauldin Mavericks to advance to the semi-finals.

Catch these stories and more in the latest CN2 Newscast.