York County inmate dies after medical emergency, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a 40 year old male inmate has died after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency.

According to a release, on Monday, February 19th, just before 6:30 PM staff saw an inmate in medical distress. Staff determined he needed further advanced medical care; however, at the time that the inmate was taken to an area hospital by EMS, he was not in need of life-saving measures or CPR. Officials say h later died at the hospital just after 9:00 p.m.

SLED has been request by Sheriff Kevin Tolson to investigate the death, per YCSO policy.

Officials say the inmate had been at the York County Detention Center since December of last year for the charges of possession of stolen vehicle and fugitive from justice for a criminal charge out of the state of Virginia.

The identity of the inmate has not been released at this time.