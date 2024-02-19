Former President Donald Trump plans visit to Rock Hill ahead of primary election

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump is set to be in Rock Hill on Friday, February 23rd, just one day before the Republican primary election.

The “Get Out the Vote” Rally will be at 4 PM, with doors opening at 1 PM at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill.

According to the website you may register up to two tickers per mobile number per event. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis.

This comes after candidate for president and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley paid Rock Hill a visit on Sunday, February 18th.

Haley held a rally at the Magnolia Rook in Rock Hill.

The Republican primary election is set for Saturday, February 24th.

During his first campaign in 2016, Trump also appeared at the Winthrop Coliseum and went on to become the nation’s 45th president.

Winthrop officials say parking will be available at the Coliseum.

Winthrop University Police Department officers will direct traffic, and attendees are encouraged to follow their directions and any event signage.

Those not attending the event are encouraged to avoid the Coliseum area due to traffic and road closures that are expected but not determined at this time.

Want to go? The event is free, but tickets are required and are available at https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-hold-a-get-out-the-vote-rally-in-rock-hill-south-carolina.