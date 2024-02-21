Lancaster Police hope to lower risk of ‘tragedy’ with free gun locks

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department is working to make homes safer across the City by helping gun owners better secure their firearms all for free.

The department has worked with Project Child Safe, a national firearm safety and education program, to secure gun locks and education materials that officers say will now be given out to gun owners completely free of charge.

Police Chief Don Roper says the goal of this campaign is to make sure all weapons are being safely stored in hopes of keeping them out of the wrong hands, adding its a much cheaper alternative to buying a lock box or safe, but just as effective.

Chief Roper says these simple locks go a long way in keeping children from finding and using firearms in the home.

The free gun locks can be picked up at the Lancaster Police Department on East Arch Street.