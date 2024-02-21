Proposed ordinance would crack down on improper transport of “at-risk individuals”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At-risk individuals are being dropped off at non-profit agencies unannounced, creating what community advocates are calling unsafe situations for those who have no where to call home. It is also putting a burden on law enforcement and area homeless shelters.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil learned there is a proposed ordinance in the city that would mandate transporters to communicate with service providers in advance to ensure there is capacity and resources available for the at-risk individuals.

Alex Greenawalt Executive Director of Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill says in the last two years there have been more than 40 known cases, involving around more than 60 at-risk individuals who arrived unannounced by agencies throughout York County and even beyond state lines. Greenawalt says they are coming from other agencies, those agencies she did not want to disclose. She adds she and others put out a PSA to agencies, asking them to call before transporting those in need so they can get the proper care.

She and other community leaders like Captain Roderick Stinson with the Rock Hill Police Department say these situations are hindering recover for those at-risk who are living with chronic incapacity, hunger, injury, illness, neglect, homelessness, and or houselessness.

It is also putting a strain on first responders.

The proposed ordinance has passed the first reading by City Council members and will go for second reading in the weeks to come.