ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Originally the Rock Hill Lady Bearcats were supposed to host the defending State Champion Mauldin Mavericks in a third round matchup, but a “Clerical Error” switched that location to the Upstate.

Along with the Lady Bearcats Jeremy Wynder made the trip to his alma mater for this big game to get the highlights.

See the full playoff picture in the Tuesday Sports Report.