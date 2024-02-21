Clover Band prepares to take musical talents oversea

CLOVER, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Big news coming out of the Clover Schools as the Clover Marching Band will be taking a trip to Dublin, Ireland.

This trip will be the first international event the Pride of Clover band has taken part of – in years.

While in Dublin the band will learn about the history of Ireland and how it ties back to the town where they live. The highlight of the trip will be the band performing in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

The Band is raising fund for the trip to help off set the cost the students have to pay.