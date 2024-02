CLOVER, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – the Clover Winter Ensemble gears up for its upcoming W-G-I World Performance.

Last year the ensemble won the World Championship for a second time in a row at the 2023 Winter Guard International Percussion Scholastic Open. This year they are gunning for a third win as they Perform the show “Angle of the Architecture” on the world stage in April.

The group is also raising funds to help cover the cost of performing this year.