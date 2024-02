ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The South Carolina Senate honoring the Life and Legacy of Agnes Love – an Educator who spent time in the classroom in Chester and Rock Hill, and in her spare time serving as the Mayor of McConnells.

Love passed away last year.

Tri-county lawmakers presented the Love family with a special resolution celebrating the life and the countless lives Agnes Love touched.

