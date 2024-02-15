CN2 Newscast – Winthrop’s economic impact, Family Trust spreads the love & Pro basketball Athlete of the Week

ROCK HLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University conducted a study to determine four-year college’s impact on York County’s economy. This study determined the Eagles brought more than $200 million to the area in 2023.

Also, Rock Hill’s Family Trust Federal Credit Union’s own charitable organization, better known as the Community Partnership Foundation, gifted several York County non-profits with $30,000 in grant funding.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder awards our latest Athlete of the Week to a professional basketball player. There’s also an update on signing day from Fort Mill High School.

See these stories and more in the Thursday edition of CN2 News.

