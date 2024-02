ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says residents have fallen victim to phone scams – resulting in thousands of dollars lost.

Plus, numbers now being released for just how successful the deer culling operation was in Tega Cay.

And despite some of the chilly temperatures we are experiencing, Spring is in the air, as the 2024 Logo for Rock Hill’s Come See Me Festival was unveiled on this Wednesday.