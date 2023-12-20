York County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound & their handlers honored as CN2s latest Hometown Heroes

KINGS MOUNTAIN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Recently the York County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Bloodhound Handlers Winter Training Seminar.

CN2 joining them for the seminar learning without the help of those Bloodhounds the department wouldn’t be able to save the lives of so many people.

That is why CN2 is honoring the Bloodhound & their handlers as CN2s latest Hometown Heroes.

The Training Seminar taking place in King Mountain to allow the bloodhounds to work on their wilderness tracking skills, however the training was not only for the dogs, but it also gave the handlers a chance to learn more about their K9 companion.

Bloodhounds are trained to ignore all other scents in the environment and lock in one scent to track, many times they are used to track down missing people due to their unique skills.

After the Training Seminar participants went through an award ceremony where they were all honored as CN2 Hometown Heroes.

