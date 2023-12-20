Behind the Scenes: CN2’s Jeremy Wynder digs deeper into a past production on Trojans playing at Bank of America Stadium

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As 2023 comes to a close, CN2 takes a look back at the many stories we have aired and the work put in behind the scenes to make it all possible.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden takes time to catch up with CN2’s Jeremy Wynder to discuss one of his projects: “CN2 Today – Carolina Panthers “Keep Pounding High School Classic” Preview.”

Learn how this story was shot, written, and edited from the reporter behind it all.