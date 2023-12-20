Local High School athletes announce which schools they will be attending during Signing Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Northwestern Trojan football team packed the media center at the school for its latest signing day.

The team celebrating player, Turbo Richard, as he made his decision to attend Boston College official by inking his letter of intent.

Turbo was the engine of the Trojans offense this year scoring twenty rushing touchdowns while gaining just under thirteen hundred yards. Scoring twice on special teams and three times via reception.

After the ceremony Turbo posed for pictures with his friend and loved ones and even spoke to our cameras for a few moments where the former CN2 Athlete of the week and Shrine Bowler shared why he chose to become and Eagles and what he plans to study.

Also holding a signing day celebration this Wednesday were the Indian Land Warriors where five athletes announce where they will be studying in college.

Headlining this group of five is football player Timir Hickman Collins who’s heading to Florida State.

Katie Beuhler will be swimming for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Jasmine Nixon will be in the S.E.C. at Kentucky while her teammates will turn Sun Belt Rivals as Zoie Kempf will be at Arkansas State.

Ashlyn Yasurek will be kicking it at Coastal Carolina.