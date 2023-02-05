CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of January 29 to February 3.

Legion Collegiate pauses football program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “A lot of discussion went into this. We considered multiple challenges facing the program and determined this to be the right move at this time.” That’s the word from Rich Posipanko, the Legion Athletic Director.

School’s newest classmate has a lesson of her own to teach

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new classmate named Phoebe is causing much excitement on the campus at Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill.

CN2’s Hometown Hero turns site of tragedy into site of celebrations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Steve McCleland is chosen as a CN2 Hometown Hero because of his care and concern for the community in honor of Mr. Mason.