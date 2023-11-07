CN2 Hometown Hero – Hospice & Community Care’s Caring Closet

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s Hospice and Community Care is celebrating 5 years of providing those in need with free medical equipment.

The organization reaching this milestone through its Caring Closet, a medical loan program which offers equipment like wheelchairs, crutches, bedpans, and more, all at no cost.

Our cameras attending the 5-year anniversary party to award those who keep the Caring Closet running, with our latest Hometown Hero honor.

The caregivers celebrating this milestone to give thanks to the many volunteers who keep the caring closet running.

Caring Closet workers say anyone in need of medical equipment can visit Hospice and Community Care at 2275 India Hook Road in Rock Hill to get equipment wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, and more.

Staff members say there are no plans to end the caring closet, but donations are needed to continue. All medical equipment can be dropped off at Hospice and Community Care on Tuesdays between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

