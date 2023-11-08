Historical Marker coming to Rock Hill to honor African American Vocational School

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another story in Rock Hill’s past will soon be on permanent display when a new historical marker is unveiled.

In 1932 the Durkee/Chisholm Training Institute was founded by Rock Hill native William Mason Chisholm.

The African American vocational school was tuition free and served African Americans in the Rock Hill community and its rural areas.

At its height, the school had an enrollment of 400 students of all ages.

During the York County Council meeting on Monday, November 6, 2023 – the Culture & Heritage Museum historian shared details about an upcoming historical marker dedication for such a special place in our county.

Historian Zach Lemhouse said “The Durkee/Chisholm Training Institute was important because it gave African Americans access to quality education in the separate, but unequal Jim Crow south.”

The South Carolina Historical Marker for the Durkee/Chisholm Training Institute will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11 AM at 1442 Saluda Street in Rock Hill.