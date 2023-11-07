York County Flyers Club speaks out to keep soaring at current airfield

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Flyers Club, which is a group of aviation enthusiasts letting their voices be heard to York County leaders asking them to not sell the land they use for their airfield. They claim the city of York has plans to purchase the land from the county.

For Brian Robinson his passion for flying began at an early age.

Robinson says he started building model planes as a child. The passion grew into becoming a pilot in the Air Force and now a commercial pilot.

Robinson is a member of the York County Flyers.

“We build and fly model airplanes”, says Dennis Haynes, president of the York County Flyers.

The club which has members of all ages has been flying model planes and inspiring future pilots on a former landfill located on Langrum Branch Road in York County for 35 years under a no fee contract with the County.

The club also gives back to area nonprofits. It is also recognized by the FFA as FRIA (Recognized Identification Areas).

President of the club, Dennis Haynes says they’ve heard the city of York is looking to purchase the land from the county.

That’s why he and other members spoke out during Monday’s York County Council meeting explaining the importance of keeping the land.

“We are good stewards of the land that is owned by the County”, says Haynes.

These flyers say is not just about the hobby, but giving youth an outlet to learn new skills in hopes to one day become pilots themselves.

CN2 News reached out to the city of York about the club’s concerns and City manager, Dalton Pierce said, “This City is looking for land to support the continued development of our park and recreation facilities through the guiding document of the 2021 Park Master Plan due to the growth the City is experiencing, but no confirmed timeline at this time. Lastly, the City is aware that the flyer group utilizes this county property, but the City does not have any additional comment to add regarding the flyer inquiry at this point in time, as this is a York County property and is currently outside of our corporate city limits.”

Pierce also added the city allocated money in it capital projects budget for land purchase in the FY23-24 Budget, but there is no specific property description for this allocation.

York County leaders say there is no action on the county’s part at this point because they are in very preliminary negotiations with York about selling the land. The county adds they will be willing to help the York County Flyers to find another place to fly if a sale happens and they have to move.

Club president, Dennis Haynes adds even if they land sells or not, the club will eventually need a new location because of the growth surrounding the current area.