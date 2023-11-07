CN2 Newscast – Flyers Club land concerns, Lessons from a house fire, & Winthrop Eagles take on tigers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Flyers Club urged County leaders to not sell a former landfill on Langrum Branch Road which the club uses as an airfield. Club members said the City of York plans to purchase the land with the goal to make it a new park.

Also, a Rock Hill mother who lost her dream home in a fire now hopes others will learn from her experience. She highlights tools that saved her family from the flames, and urges homeowners to invest more into fire protection.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder traveled to Clemson University where the men and women Winthrop Eagles basketball teams faced off against the Clemson Tiger. He has all the final scores from the matchup.

See all these stories plus our latest Hometown Hero in this edition of CN2 News.