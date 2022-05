ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Patty Barron has been inducted into the Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame.

Barron taught for 35 years, primarily as an English teacher at Fort Mill Middle School.

After retirement, she returned to the classroom in 2000 at the request of the principal when Gold Hill Middle School saw a spike in enrollment.

