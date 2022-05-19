CN2 Today – Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop Reopens in New Location

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil takes us to Rock Hill to the new location of the Hospice & Community Care Resale Shop.

The Resale Shop is now located off of Cherry Road.

Sara Blancke with Hospice & Community Care says they moved to the new location due to all of the continuing construction and growth making it a challenge for customers to visit the store.

She said, “This location is fantastic! We have great parking and people can safely get into our store to drop off donations and to come in and shop.”

Resale Shop

1807 Cherry Road, Suite 116-101

Rock Hill, S.C.

Monday – Friday 10 am – 5 pm

Saturday 11 am – 2 pm

