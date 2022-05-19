CN2 Business Spotlight – Creatif, a Techy Spin on Art

York County, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Most of us enjoy a creative outlet and now there’s a new place in town for you and your family to enjoy.

Creatif Art Studio is now open in York County located at 2879 Highway 160 W Suite 110. The husband and wife team that opened the franchise say they’re excited to bring something new to the area.

While art type businesses may exist, Creatif puts a techy spin on art…making for some unique results. When you arrive you have the option to pick your favorite item on their wall, pick your colors and paint away.

Creatif also offer parties, workshops, classes, and summer camps. They are located in Stockbridge Commons off of Hwy 160 in Tega Cay. You can follow them on Facebook to learn more.

Video – courtesy of the York County Regional Chamber.

