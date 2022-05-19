CN2 Digital Dashboard – State Superintendent Candidate Forum & the Spider Lilies Are In Bloom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard… as we approach the South Carolina Primary on Tuesday, June 14 – here’s an opportunity to hear from the Candidates. The Annual Spider Lilie’s are on parade once again at Landsford Canal.

A Candidate Forum for the State Superintendent of Education June 14th Republican Primary will be held tonight, May 19th. Candidates will be appearing at Winthrop University inside the DiGorgio Campus Center. Doors Open @ 6:30 PM | Forum Starts @ 7 PMThe Forum is co-sponsored by the Winthrop College Republicans and the Reaganites of York County.

Visit York County reminding everyone that now is the time to visit Landsford Canal.

The Rocky Shoals Spider Lilies are in peak bloom for the next 3-4 weeks. They say this can’t-miss experience only appears once a year and now is your chance to plan for this natural phenomenon! Lansford canal is just 20 minutes south of Rock Hill.

