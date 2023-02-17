CN2 Picture of the Day – Mia represents Tega Cay as Little Miss Earth USA

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nine-year-old Mia Ridley of Tega Cay competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA in Orlando.

The Miss Earth Organizations says it was created to celebrate the glamour of the beauty pageant industry while making an impact on pressing environmental issues.

Mia will compete for the National Title next year.

2/16/2023 – CN2 News