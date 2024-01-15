York Tech Announces Statewide Transfer Program between USC & Clemson

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Tech sharing this photo with a new announcement of a new Statewide Transfer Agreement.

According to the agreement York Technical College students can now easily transfer to the University of South Carolina or Clemson if they want to continue their education.

York Tech’s president says for those students who want to get a bachelor’s degree, attending York Tech for the first two years will save them an average of $60,000.

