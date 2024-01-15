Family Trust Honors Outgoing President with new scholarship program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Family Trust Federal Credit Union honoring its outgoing president with a scholarship program.

Family Trust Federal Credit Union has established a scholarship to honor now former CEO Penny Pratt. Pratt stepped down after seven years in the role at the end of 2023.

The Penny Pratt, Females in Finance Scholarship, will award $5,000 each year to a deserving female student who is getting their undergraduate or graduate degree.

They must live in any of the 17 South Carolina and North Carolina counties Family Trust serves.

Family Trust says Pratt’s leadership is to be admired as in the year 2023 it was the most successful year in the credit union’s history.

