York Technical College Foundation speaks about how they are helping students

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College finished out the school year with a bang. From raising over $7,000 for emergency services to announcing a new mascot, York Tech is excited to help even more students this year.

The Foundation, which is a group at York Tech, is committed to providing resources that support York Technical College’s mission of “Building our community through maximizing student success.”

The goals of the Foundation are to support student success, partnerships, programming and the campus environment, and professional development.

The York Tech Foundations executive director, Tisha Poteat, stopping by to tell CN2’s Renee O’Neil how they impact the lives of students every day.