Winthrop University 2024 Hall of Fame Class Officially Inducted

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What an exciting atmosphere it was inside Richardson Ballroom Friday night as the Winthrop Eagles added new members to their hall of fame.

This is the first time they have gotten the chance to do so since 2020 but above the individuals was the Team of distinction honor for the 1998-99 men’s basketball team represented by players and coach Gregg Marshall

The other two inductees were Winthrop contributor John GodBold and Softball star Cari Wooldridge Moore.

