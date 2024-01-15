Clinton College honors MLK by inviting two large political figures to campus

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College honoring the legacy of Dr. King by inviting some big political names to campus.

Those at Clinton College spoke about the importance of teaching the younger generation about Dr. King’s work.

The Keynote speakers included Congressman Hakeem Jeffries the minority leader of the US House of Representatives and Congressman Jim Clyburn from South Carolina.

The two men spoke about how Dr. King fought for change and now it’s our turn to continue his legacy today.

Clinton College is also celebrating 150 years of learning and announced new degrees in cyber security and a bachelor’s in nursing.