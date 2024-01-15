Police: Rock Hill Auto shop robbed by two suspects with guns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police responded to an armed robbery at Auto Repair Recinos in Rock Hill.

According to the investigation, the owner told officers two male suspects entered the business armed with a handgun. He said the suspects demanded money however, when the owner replied he had none on site, he said he was struck with the handgun.

The report said the suspects then asked for the vehicle scanners. The owner led the suspects to the back of the business where he handed over two scanners.

The suspect then fled the business.

The suspects were described as one male wearing all black, with a blue ski mask, and a black cap with a green logo in the middle. The second male was wearing a black zip up sweatshirt, tan pants, and a gray ski mask.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this incident.