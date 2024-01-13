Chilly weather make you want to curl up with a good book? Friends Books on Main may be the answer if you like a good deal!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Friends Books on Main has become a downtown staple on Rock Hill’s Main Street. Shopping there doesn’t just mean great deals for you but also helps all the York County Library Branches.

Martha Ferguson, one of the longtime volunteers chats with Lucas McFadden about why this winter you may want to think about cuddling up with a new book.

Details:

All proceeds benefit York County, SC, libraries. Items are priced at:

$4 – Books and audiobooks

$2 – Children’s and teen’s books

$1 – DVDs and CDs

$1 – Mass-market paperbacks

Hours of Operation

Friends Books on Main is open to the public: