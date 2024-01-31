CN2 Picture of the Day – Friendship Nine 63rd Anniversary

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today marks the 63rd anniversary of the Friendship 9 sit-in in Rock Hill.

On January 31st, 1961, nine students and Thomas Gaither walked nearly a mile from Friendship College to McCrory’s Five & Dime, which is now Kounter on Main Street.

While the planned sit-in was not publicized, the Friendship 9 stated that the streets were lined with officers, including state law enforcement, encouraging them not to enter and start trouble.

The 10 entered McCrory’s two at a time, being arrested immediately after sitting down.

Nine of those ten men declined to pay the $100 in bail money and were jailed for 30 days, starting the “Jail, No Bail” movement.

Pictured here are W. T. ‘Dub’ Massey and David Williamson, Jr. of the Friendship 9, seated at the famous counter in 2021.

