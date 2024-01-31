Big night at Andrew Jackson High School during basketball game

KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was a significant evening at Andrew Jackson High School.

Not only were they facing off against cross-county rival Buford High School, but it also marked a special occasion a court dedication for two former coaches at the school, the late Barbara Tyler and John Byrd.

Leaders say these coaches excelled in multiple sports, bringing home state titles with the school’s gymnasium floor now being named Tyler-Bird Court.

During the intermission, Coach Byrd and the family of Coach Tyler were honored with commemorative plaques.

In the game, Tamia Watkins showcased exceptional dominance against the Yellow Jackets. However, she wasn’t alone in her success.

Her teammate Ni’Yonna Asbelle also achieved double figures in the first half. The game’s lopsided score allowed Coach Steven Fair the luxury of resting his starters in the second half.

Despite a strong comeback attempt by the lady yellow jackets in the third quarter, where they scored the first fifteen points, it proved to be too little, too late.

Andrew Jackson secured another significant win, extending their undefeated streak to eight wins in region play with four games remaining.

Turning our attention to the boys’ game, it was a night filled with action, distinguished by a crucial factor.

Buford predominantly inflicted their damage in the interior, with Adam Morris and Gage McManus combining for twenty-nine points.

However, their scoring prowess couldn’t match the outstanding performance of Bryce Peterson, who lit up the court from beyond the arc, sinking three after three after three and amassing a total of thirty-four points for the night.

Adding to the excitement, sophomore Zeke Clyburn contributed twenty-two points, while former CN2 Athlete of the Week Trey Thompson secured ten points.

The Andrew Jackson dominated Buford, doubling them up with a final score of 96 to 42.