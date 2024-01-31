Lancaster County staying out of the discussion to incorporate Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Talks to make Indian Land its own city are back on the table, but Lancaster County plans to keep itself out of the conversation.

That decision was made during a public meeting Tuesday night where County Officials announced they will not take steps to incorporate Indian Land at this time, or any other time.

Leaders say incorporating the panhandle area and making it another town in Lancaster would not make sense for County officials to decide as Indian Land voters already voted against the decision back in 2018.

Our cameras caught up with the Lancaster County Administrator on this Wednesday during the annual County Council retreat, where he confirmed the County is now taking a neutral role on Indian Land’s Incorporation, and will instead leave the decision entirely up to residents.

Our reporter heard reactions from several people who live in Lancaster’s panhandle, with many saying they feel they need more information on the benefits of incorporating before making a final decision. One resident also feels incorporating could lead to a tax increase.

County Leaders continue planning for the future, spending the Council retreat discussing budget concerns and infrastructure updates to improve all of Lancaster