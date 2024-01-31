Deadly Crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Highway Patrol just now reporting a deadly crash that happened this Wednesday morning. They say around 10:30 am two vehicles, each just with a driver in the car, hit each other on US 521 Lancaster Bypass near Flat Creek Road. They say that’s 2 miles west of Lancaster.

Trooper Gary Miller says a 1996 Honda Accord was traveling south and a 2023 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was going north.

He says the driver of the truck went hit a ditch and then went left of center crashing into the Honda and killing that driver. The coroner’s office has not yet released a name.