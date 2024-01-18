Counseling Services of Lancaster celebrates 50 years of service

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s latest Picture of the Day the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce sharing the ribbon cutting Counseling Services of Lancaster.

Located in Downtown Lancaster, the Counseling Services of Lancaster has been serving the people of Lancaster for 50 years by working with state and local agencies in addressing the negative consequences, which result from substance misuse and substance use disorders.

They say through prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services their goal is to provide accessible and affordable, quality services.

