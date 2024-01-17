“Tega Cay Friends of the Forest” works to repair damage storms left its community

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Even though we had clear skies today past storms are causing problems for those who spend time on Tega Cay Trails.

The group, Tega Cay Friends of the Forrest, is working to preserve all things that are naturally occurring by keeping up the many miles of natural trails that can be found within wooded areas around the city.

CN2’s Zane Cina explains, Mother Nature has made it difficult for those to enjoy their time outdoors.

Those interested in volunteering can reach out to Dave Grove for more information by calling 803-370-2308.

Organizers say all ages are welcome and recommend volunteers wear gloves and close-toed shoes as there will be a lot of walking and working with your hands.