Remembering Det. Mike Doty on the 6th anniversary of his passing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Six years ago today, January 17th, 2018, York County Sheriff Detective Mike Doty passed away from his injuries after he was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call.

Even though time has passed, Sheriff Kevin Tolson and many in the community, not letting this day go by without stopping to remember and honor Doty’s legacy.

Sheriff Tolson speaking with CN2’s Renee O’Neil about this anniversary. He shared his team is doing well as they continue to navigate the loss of Doty.

He says the impacts of that night are different for each person, that’s why he’s thankful to have a wellness program where staff can speak to a board-certified psychologist when needed.

He says he’s grateful for the continuing community support and his department had a critical incident review after the attacks.

He says they have purchased two drones to help with searching for a suspect in the dark, hired a safety officer for their SWAT team and are looking to purchase a robotic dog to help on scenes.