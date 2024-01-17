New Businesses Coming to the Tri-County in 2024

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Recently CrossRidge Center developers announced Target will be its anchor retail tenant for the 190-acre mixed use development in Indian Land, that development is set to be next to the YMCA in Indian Land.

According to the release the store will be 147,000 square feet and open later this year.

Alongside the anchor store there will be an additional 150,000 square feet of restaurants and retail will open in subsequent phases through 2026.

“Our team has been working on this project with the Target corporation and county officials for more than a year.” said Ben Cerullo, COO of CrossRidge Development. “We are thrilled that one of America’s most beloved retailers has chosen to locate at CrossRidge in Indian Land, bringing its unique upscale vibe and retail offerings to one of the fastest growing regions in South Carolina.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Warren Norman Company announcing the purchase of the Guardian Building, formerly the Andrew Jackson Hotel Building.

Located here in Rock Hill on Main Street, the building is approximately 42,000 square feet and included in the purchase was the adjacent 6,000 SF Roddey Trust Building.

The Warren Norman Company say the plan is to add a restaurant on the first floor with additional dining space on the second floor that overlooks the first floor.

Additional retail space will be included, and meeting rooms will be included as well as additional office space.

