Eagles Going National as they face off against the Asheville Bulldogs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The eyes of America will be on the Winthrop Coliseum Thursday night when the Asheville Bulldogs visit the Winthrop Eagles in a nationally televised game on ESPN-U.

Winthrop needed a triple overtime win on Saturday to remain perfect in Big South play while Asheville comes in a three and one only galling to High Point a week ago.

With the departure of Coastal Carolina, Asheville has been the biggest nemesis to Winthrop in Men’s Basketball and it’s a matchup that Mark Prosser and his team are very familiar with.

